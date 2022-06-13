Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,300 shares, an increase of 243.6% from the May 15th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 546,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of EGFEY stock remained flat at $$0.51 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 26,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,197. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $0.62.

Get Eurobank Ergasias Services and alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EGFEY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eurobank Ergasias Services and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eurobank Ergasias Services and to €1.60 ($1.72) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital markets, and other services primarily in Greece, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail; Corporate; Global, Capital Markets & Asset Management; International; Investment Property; and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eurobank Ergasias Services and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurobank Ergasias Services and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.