Evensky & Katz LLC Acquires 717 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 815.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 96,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 85,679 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 57,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA TFI traded down $1.00 on Monday, reaching $45.18. The company had a trading volume of 110,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,819. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $52.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.94.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

