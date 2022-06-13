Evensky & Katz LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Evensky & Katz LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,363,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 242,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,479,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock traded down $14.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $375.31. 598,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,578,894. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $419.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $441.35. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $381.98 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

