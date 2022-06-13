Evensky & Katz LLC Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWBGet Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 0.3% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 823.1% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $8.41 on Monday, reaching $205.89. 31,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,709. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $209.78 and a one year high of $267.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.65 and a 200 day moving average of $243.58.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

