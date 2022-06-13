Evensky & Katz LLC Purchases 21,017 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,017 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for 2.4% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $25,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQLT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4,999.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 911,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,526,000 after purchasing an additional 893,595 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 494,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,477,000 after acquiring an additional 249,237 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 400,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after acquiring an additional 60,246 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,366,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 432.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 67,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 55,023 shares in the last quarter.

IQLT stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,412. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $40.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.42.

