Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 74 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Evensky & Katz LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,799,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 26,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,554,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $7.74 on Monday, hitting $152.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,882. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.06. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $154.23 and a 52 week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.