Evercore ISI Cuts Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $135.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI to $135.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.83.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $121.24 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $223.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.16 and a 200-day moving average of $149.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.53.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 76.64% and a net margin of 13.74%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $820,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,430 shares of company stock worth $3,108,034. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams-Sonoma (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.