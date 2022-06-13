EXMO Coin Price Hits $0.0172 on Exchanges (EXM)

EXMO Coin (EXM) traded 16% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. In the last seven days, EXMO Coin has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. EXMO Coin has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $93,752.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EXMO Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,680.04 or 1.00157962 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004231 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00104242 BTC.

About EXMO Coin

EXMO Coin (EXM) is a coin. It was first traded on July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,223,754,723 coins and its circulating supply is 107,375,446 coins. EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EXMO Coin is medium.com/exmo-official . The official website for EXMO Coin is exmo.money/en/?v=1

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

Buying and Selling EXMO Coin

