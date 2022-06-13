Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Holdings Decreased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $1,041,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,924,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. StockNews.com raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.73.

Shares of EXR opened at $166.92 on Monday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.46 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.32.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.40%.

About Extra Space Storage (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.