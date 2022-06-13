Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam reduced its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85,384 shares during the period. Extra Space Storage accounts for about 2.2% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tobam owned about 0.16% of Extra Space Storage worth $49,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 10.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,646,000 after acquiring an additional 45,864 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 264.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,518,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 12.1% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 14,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

EXR opened at $164.08 on Monday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $157.46 and a one year high of $228.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.32.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.35). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.40%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.73.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $1,041,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,035 shares in the company, valued at $12,924,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.