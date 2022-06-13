Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam reduced its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85,384 shares during the period. Extra Space Storage accounts for about 2.2% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tobam owned about 0.16% of Extra Space Storage worth $49,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 10.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,646,000 after acquiring an additional 45,864 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 264.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,518,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 12.1% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 14,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.
EXR opened at $164.08 on Monday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $157.46 and a one year high of $228.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.32.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.40%.
Several brokerages recently commented on EXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.73.
In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $1,041,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,035 shares in the company, valued at $12,924,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
