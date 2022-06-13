Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.12-$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $265.00 million-$275.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $269.47 million.

EXTR opened at $9.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.98. Extreme Networks has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $285.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.77 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 100.20% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXTR. StockNews.com upgraded Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $304,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,483,957. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 19.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,260,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 209,004 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth $123,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Extreme Networks by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 85,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

