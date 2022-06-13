Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Decreased by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $5.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.64. The stock had a trading volume of 712,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,972,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.20. The firm has a market cap of $398.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

