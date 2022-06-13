Factom (FCT) Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Factom (FCT) traded down 18.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. During the last seven days, Factom has traded 33.6% lower against the dollar. One Factom coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000977 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Factom has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and $3,696.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.44 or 0.00395200 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001894 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00041890 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.94 or 0.00511534 BTC.

Factom Profile

Factom was first traded on September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 10,347,405 coins. The official message board for Factom is factomize.com/forums . Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Factom’s official website is www.factomprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling Factom

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Factom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Factom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

