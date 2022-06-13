FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $29.37

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.37 and last traded at $29.37, with a volume of 5 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FARO Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on FARO Technologies from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Craig Hallum downgraded FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on FARO Technologies from $72.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.16. The company has a market cap of $533.95 million, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.56.

FARO Technologies ( NASDAQ:FARO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $76.66 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FARO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 1,246.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 102.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after buying an additional 45,714 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,940,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 138.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 12,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

