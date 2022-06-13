Fear NFTs (FEAR) Market Cap Tops $8.31 Million

Fear NFTs (FEAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Fear NFTs coin can now be bought for $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fear NFTs has a market cap of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fear NFTs alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.00384133 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00042814 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.74 or 0.00523502 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Fear NFTs

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Buying and Selling Fear NFTs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear NFTs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fear NFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fear NFTs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fear NFTs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.