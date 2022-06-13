Fear NFTs (FEAR) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.72 Million

Fear NFTs (FEAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 12th. Fear NFTs has a market capitalization of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Fear NFTs coin can now be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fear NFTs alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.40 or 0.00356569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00035012 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.08 or 0.00454626 BTC.

Fear NFTs Coin Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Buying and Selling Fear NFTs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear NFTs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fear NFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fear NFTs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fear NFTs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.