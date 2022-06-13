FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,426 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in FedEx by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in FedEx by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on FDX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.30.

FedEx stock opened at $206.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $192.82 and a 1 year high of $304.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.65. The company has a market cap of $53.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.10). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FedEx (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.