FedoraCoin (TIPS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $479,682.90

FedoraCoin (TIPS) traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One FedoraCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FedoraCoin has a total market cap of $479,682.90 and $6,121.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FedoraCoin has traded down 32.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000234 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023119 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00184276 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00006229 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000743 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000601 BTC.

FedoraCoin Profile

TIPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. The official website for FedoraCoin is www.tipsco.in . The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FedoreCoin is PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling FedoraCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FedoraCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

