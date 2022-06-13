Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from £140 to £114. The stock traded as low as $109.70 and last traded at $110.50, with a volume of 2190 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.55.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FERG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ferguson from £114.75 ($143.80) to £103.65 ($129.89) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BNP Paribas cut Ferguson to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,991.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,679,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at $190,734,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 649.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares during the period. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.71.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

Ferguson Company Profile (NASDAQ:FERG)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

