Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $43.10

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.10 and last traded at $43.12, with a volume of 830 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.48.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.61.

Get Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $69,000.

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.