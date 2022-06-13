Financial Analysis: EBET (EBET) versus Its Peers

EBET (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare EBET to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.5% of EBET shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of EBET shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares EBET and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EBET $170,000.00 -$15.20 million -1.22 EBET Competitors $996.05 million -$74.95 million 48.80

EBET’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than EBET. EBET is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for EBET and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EBET 0 0 1 0 3.00 EBET Competitors 13 142 313 4 2.65

EBET currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 496.03%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 54.52%. Given EBET’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe EBET is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares EBET and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EBET -117.26% -96.71% -54.21% EBET Competitors -2,737.81% -1.13% -206.04%

Volatility and Risk

EBET has a beta of 2.23, indicating that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EBET’s competitors have a beta of -0.33, indicating that their average share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EBET beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

EBET Company Profile (Get Rating)

EBET, Inc. develops products and operates platforms to provide a real money online gambling experience focused on esports and competitive gaming. The company operates a portfolio of proprietary online casino and sportsbook brands consisting of Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP. It also provides iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting. The company was formerly known as Esports Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to EBET, Inc. in May 2022. EBET, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

