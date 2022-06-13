Financial Survey: Valeritas (OTCMKTS:VLRXQ) versus ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS)

Valeritas (OTCMKTS:VLRXQ – Get Rating) and ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Valeritas alerts:

16.9% of ReShape Lifesciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Valeritas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Valeritas and ReShape Lifesciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valeritas 0 0 0 0 N/A ReShape Lifesciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

ReShape Lifesciences has a consensus price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 558.81%. Given ReShape Lifesciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ReShape Lifesciences is more favorable than Valeritas.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Valeritas and ReShape Lifesciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valeritas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ReShape Lifesciences $13.60 million 0.99 -$61.93 million ($4.88) -0.15

Valeritas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ReShape Lifesciences.

Profitability

This table compares Valeritas and ReShape Lifesciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valeritas N/A N/A N/A ReShape Lifesciences -716.12% -49.28% -35.04%

Valeritas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valeritas Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States. The company offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. It also develops V-Go Prefill that is in the design-development stage for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go SIM for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization. The company sells V-Go to third-party wholesalers and medical supply distributors. Valeritas Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

ReShape Lifesciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

ReShape Lifesciences Inc., a medical device company, provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; and ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without cutting or permanently removing portions of the stomach, or bypassing any portion of the gastrointestinal tract. It also offers ReShapeCare virtual health coaching program, a virtual telehealth weight management program that supports healthy lifestyle changes for all medically managed weight-loss patients; and ReShape Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation, a technology that is in preclinical development for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus. In addition, the company provides Obalon Balloon System, a swallowable capsule used to track and display the location of the balloon during placement. The company was formerly known as EnteroMedics Inc. and changed its name to ReShape Lifesciences Inc. in 2017. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Valeritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.