FIO Protocol Hits Market Cap of $24.56 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 13th. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0415 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $24.56 million and approximately $4.57 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000276 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000211 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 795,785,925 coins and its circulating supply is 592,301,288 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

