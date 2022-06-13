Firo Price Reaches $1.31 on Top Exchanges (FIRO)

Firo (FIRO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Firo has a market cap of $17.50 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Firo has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar. One Firo coin can now be purchased for $1.31 or 0.00005608 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00013409 BTC.

Tracer DAO (TCR) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000157 BTC.

TecraCoin (ERC20) (TCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18,696,144.09 or 0.00002296 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Ginga Finance (GIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GINCOIN (Global Interest Rate) (GIN) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GINcoin (GIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Firo (FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 13,327,123 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . Firo’s official website is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

