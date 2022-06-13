First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $134.96

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $134.96 and last traded at $135.19, with a volume of 5444 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $141.47.

FRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.69.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

About First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.