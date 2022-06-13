First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $69.04

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $69.04 and last traded at $69.09, with a volume of 954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.24.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.43.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTCS)
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
