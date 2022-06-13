First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $69.04

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $69.04 and last traded at $69.09, with a volume of 954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.24.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.43.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTCS. S.C. Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTCS)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.