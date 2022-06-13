First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) Shares Bought by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,243 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs were worth $6,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 359.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,147,000 after buying an additional 1,014,266 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,313,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,560,000 after buying an additional 621,291 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,311,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,733,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,650,000 after purchasing an additional 297,519 shares in the last quarter.

BUFR traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,289. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.20. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 1 year low of $21.24 and a 1 year high of $25.03.

