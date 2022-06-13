First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,900 shares, an increase of 272.8% from the May 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTAG traded down $1.01 on Monday, hitting $29.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,691. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.66. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $35.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000.

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

