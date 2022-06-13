First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Short Interest Up 237.5% in May

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 237.5% from the May 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 8.3% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 9.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $2.42 on Monday, reaching $92.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,660. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.20. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $89.01 and a 52 week high of $124.32.
About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (Get Rating)
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).
