First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a decrease of 50.4% from the May 15th total of 79,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 43,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 299,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,522,000 after purchasing an additional 49,176 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 734.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,066,000 after purchasing an additional 374,994 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 303,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,731,000 after purchasing an additional 154,537 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $43.61 on Monday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $42.70 and a 12-month high of $53.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

