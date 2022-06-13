First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Barclays

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.80.

First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $14.88 on Thursday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $25.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.76.

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, CFO H Melville Hope III purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $27,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FWRG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,442,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,829,000 after buying an additional 307,925 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $19,104,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $18,531,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $11,732,000. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 529,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

