Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given New $154.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FIVE. StockNews.com lowered Five Below from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Five Below from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Five Below from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $189.56.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $127.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. Five Below has a 1-year low of $110.83 and a 1-year high of $237.86.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.73 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. Five Below’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Five Below will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1,570.2% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 287,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,503,000 after acquiring an additional 153,367 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after acquiring an additional 21,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

