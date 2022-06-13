Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,514 shares during the period. Floor & Decor makes up approximately 1.1% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.64% of Floor & Decor worth $87,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FND. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $153,975,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 229.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 426,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,435,000 after buying an additional 297,094 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,024,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,218,000 after buying an additional 242,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 132.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,302,000 after buying an additional 238,848 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,159,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,756,000 after buying an additional 206,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FND. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $137.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.67.

FND opened at $71.10 on Monday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.12 and a fifty-two week high of $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.76.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

