Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Price Target Lowered to £126 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £159.90 ($200.38) to £126 ($157.89) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £155 ($194.24) to £138 ($172.93) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14,433.33.

OTCMKTS:PDYPY opened at $53.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.79. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $108.90.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

