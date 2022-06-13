Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) Price Target Raised to C$3.25

Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Foran Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.65 in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

FMCXF stock opened at $2.07 on Thursday. Foran Mining has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $2.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

