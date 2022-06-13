Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 458,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,383 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $34,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Fortive by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,463,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,302,957,000 after purchasing an additional 757,298 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Fortive by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,035,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,891 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Fortive by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,668,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,742,000 after purchasing an additional 714,981 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,693,000 after purchasing an additional 195,401 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Fortive by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,328,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,768,000 after purchasing an additional 135,778 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTV stock opened at $59.16 on Monday. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $56.06 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.27.

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 17,400 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,653.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

