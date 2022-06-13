Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Bought by Aspireon Wealth Advisors

Aspireon Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) by 260.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 137,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,433 shares during the period. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors accounts for 1.9% of Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Aspireon Wealth Advisors owned about 0.16% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the third quarter worth about $492,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 63.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,971,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701,192 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the third quarter worth about $3,273,000. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the third quarter worth about $3,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

FTAI traded down $1.41 on Monday, reaching $18.43. The company had a trading volume of 523 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,044. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average of $24.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.94. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a one year low of $16.74 and a one year high of $34.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

