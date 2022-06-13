Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Position Lifted by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 983,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,220 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada comprises about 3.0% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Franco-Nevada worth $136,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock traded down $5.24 on Monday, hitting $141.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,576. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $124.95 and a 1 year high of $169.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.56. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.65.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.96% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $338.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.82%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FNV. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $190.00 price target on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.25.

About Franco-Nevada (Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.