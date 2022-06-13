Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the May 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

FEIM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.16. 3,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,837. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.70. Frequency Electronics has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $11.33.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in Frequency Electronics by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 94,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 53,581 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Frequency Electronics by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,366 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 33,059 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in Frequency Electronics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 646,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 28,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Frequency Electronics by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. 57.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Frequency Electronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

