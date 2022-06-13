Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the May 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
FEIM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.16. 3,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,837. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.70. Frequency Electronics has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $11.33.
Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 million for the quarter.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Frequency Electronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.
Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.
