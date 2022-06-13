FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Stock Position Increased by Sylebra Capital Ltd

Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,705,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286,695 shares during the period. FREYR Battery accounts for about 4.6% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned 10.91% of FREYR Battery worth $142,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FREY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in FREYR Battery by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FREYR Battery by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FREY traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.89. 38,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,495. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.72 and a current ratio of 15.72. FREYR Battery has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $14.37.

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.48) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FREYR Battery will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

