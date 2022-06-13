FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) is Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,435,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,485 shares during the quarter. FTI Consulting comprises about 5.9% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $220,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 1,041.4% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $164.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.15. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.43.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $723.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

FCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

