Fuller, Smith & Turner (OTC:FTUAF) Raised to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner (OTC:FTUAF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

FTUAF stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $13.93.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Plc engages in brewing and retailing businesses. It operates through the following segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller’s Beer Company. The Managed Pubs and Hotels segment focuses on managing pubs and hotels. The Tenanted Inns segment comprises pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

