Garlicoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,068.00 (GRLC)

Garlicoin (GRLC) traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 13th. Garlicoin has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $1,068.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar. One Garlicoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0210 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Garlicoin Profile

Garlicoin is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Garlicoin’s total supply is 66,603,456 coins. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Garlicoin was formed on a few simple fundamentals – cheap and fast transactions, low barrier to entry and total focus on the community. These fundamentals have been put into practice, resulting in: 40 second block times allowing blazingly fast confirmations, our ASIC resistant proof-of-work algorithm means anyone with a GPU can contribute to mining, and many important decisions have been made by the rapidly growing Garlicoin community. “

Buying and Selling Garlicoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

