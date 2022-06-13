GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €39.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1AGet Rating) has been assigned a €39.00 ($41.94) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($53.76) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($36.56) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($48.39) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday.

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down €1.58 ($1.70) on Monday, reaching €35.83 ($38.53). 443,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,805. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €33.35 ($35.86) and a one year high of €48.55 ($52.20). The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of €36.83 and a 200 day moving average of €40.41.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

