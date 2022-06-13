Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Short Interest Down 60.0% in May

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the May 15th total of 204,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

GNMSF stock traded down $10.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $287.33. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $274.93 and a 12-month high of $500.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 26.34%.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.