GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,300 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the May 15th total of 308,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRK. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in GeoPark by 87.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 18,870 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GeoPark by 240.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 9,164 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GeoPark during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in GeoPark during the third quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in GeoPark by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

Get GeoPark alerts:

Shares of GPRK stock traded down $1.38 on Monday, hitting $15.41. The stock had a trading volume of 359,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,284. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average of $14.31. The stock has a market cap of $928.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.58. GeoPark has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $18.52.

GeoPark ( NYSE:GPRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $249.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.82 million. GeoPark had a net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 134.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GeoPark will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GeoPark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

GeoPark Company Profile (Get Rating)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working and/or economic interests in 42 hydrocarbons blocks. It had net proved reserves of 87.8 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.