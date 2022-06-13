George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.66 Per Share

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

TSE:WN opened at C$150.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$22.00 billion and a PE ratio of 46.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$155.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$147.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.99. George Weston has a 52 week low of C$114.84 and a 52 week high of C$162.51.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.41 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that George Weston will post 10.7899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other George Weston news, Director Alannah Elizabeth Weston sold 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$154.16, for a total value of C$2,744,062.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,458,268.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$165.00 to C$179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on George Weston from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on George Weston from C$177.00 to C$188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, George Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$168.67.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

