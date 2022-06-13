Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) PT Raised to €10.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from €10.00 ($10.75) to €10.50 ($11.29) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

GRPTF has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Getlink from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Getlink from €16.60 ($17.85) to €17.50 ($18.82) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. HSBC lowered Getlink from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Getlink from €16.00 ($17.20) to €18.00 ($19.35) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.33.

Get Getlink alerts:

Shares of Getlink stock opened at $18.19 on Thursday. Getlink has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.45.

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system. The company operates through three segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink. The Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels of a length of approximately 50 kilometres each under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Getlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getlink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.