Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,399,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 59,546 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.11% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $22,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,369,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,880 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,464,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,972 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,709,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,985 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,544,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 836.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,240,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HPE. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.68.

HPE stock opened at $14.23 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.27%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise (Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.