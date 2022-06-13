Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 5,224 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Anthem were worth $29,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,732,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,945,000 after buying an additional 588,390 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Anthem by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,085,000 after purchasing an additional 587,649 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Anthem by 258.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 753,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,222,000 after purchasing an additional 543,396 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Anthem by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,667,000 after purchasing an additional 437,816 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Anthem by 691.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 486,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,676,000 after purchasing an additional 425,351 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $607.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.57.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $482.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $502.64 and a 200 day moving average of $469.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $355.43 and a 12-month high of $533.68.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.16%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

